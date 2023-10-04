Greenville finally hosts National Night Out event, after hot temperature concern postponement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It’s not every day you get to get down on the dance floor with your local law enforcement officers, but that’s the kind of community engagement National Night Out brings.

“That’s the first time I’ve sang Bruno Mars with two officers, it was kinda cool,” said Chris Bell, Greenville resident. “My perspective sure has changed.”

“These guys are out here trying to show their presence and show they aren’t guys with a badge and gun,” said Peedy Marshall, Greenville resident. “I honestly trust a lot of them.”

“I want children to run to this uniform,” said Ted Sauls, Greenville Police Chief. “I want people in crisis to know we’re there to help, and those who are doing evil to know we’re coming.”

Greenville was among a handful of cities and towns in the east, that hosted their version of the annual campaign against crime Tuesday night.

The city’s event is usually held in August, like other communities but was rescheduled to avoid the heat.

The delicious food trucks were a hit, but some might argue that it was a close second behind watching WITN’s Jaylen Holloway at the Marine Corps pull-up station.

“Watching you do pull-ups was my favorite thing,” Sauls said.

“You definitely did 23 Marine Corps pull-ups,” said Jerry Fair, Greenville Marine Corps Recruiter. “They looked pretty good, not going to lie.”

Nags Head, Havelock, Beaufort, and River Bend also held their National Night Out events Tuesday.

