Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Goldsboro man facing multiple child sex charges involving 15-year-old girl

Goldsboro crime
Goldsboro crime(Goldsboro police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is being held without bond after his arrest for sex offenses involving a teenager.

Goldsboro police today charged QuShawn Broadhurst with statutory sex offenses with a child 15 or under, and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Police said their investigation began on September 2nd after getting a report of the sex offenses.

The victim was a 15-year-old girl known by Broadhurst, according to a news release.

The 37-year-old man turned himself into the magistrate’s office this morning.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
Aveon Collins-Smith died on January 16th when his vehicle crashed into an apartment at The...
Autopsy says driver who hit Greenville apartment building shot four times
The SBI is investigating the deadly deputy-involved shooting.
SBI identifies Manteo man killed by Dare County deputy
Charlien Berry
Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

As of the 11 AM update on Tropical Storm Philippe, the storm is forecasted to weaken this...
Tropical Update: Philippe headed northward; May impact Bermuda as a tropical storm
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert
Here is the latest fall foliage report for October3, 2023.
2023 Fall Foliage report for North Carolina
Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC)
North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry serving as interim U.S. House Speaker