Goldsboro man facing multiple child sex charges involving 15-year-old girl

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is being held without bond after his arrest for sex offenses involving a teenager.

Goldsboro police today charged QuShawn Broadhurst with statutory sex offenses with a child 15 or under, and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Police said their investigation began on September 2nd after getting a report of the sex offenses.

The victim was a 15-year-old girl known by Broadhurst, according to a news release.

The 37-year-old man turned himself into the magistrate’s office this morning.

