Goldsboro man facing multiple child sex charges involving 15-year-old girl
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man is being held without bond after his arrest for sex offenses involving a teenager.
Goldsboro police today charged QuShawn Broadhurst with statutory sex offenses with a child 15 or under, and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Police said their investigation began on September 2nd after getting a report of the sex offenses.
The victim was a 15-year-old girl known by Broadhurst, according to a news release.
The 37-year-old man turned himself into the magistrate’s office this morning.
