Freshman running back Javious Bond has been a bright spot for the ECU football team

ECU is on its bye week
ECU freshman running back Javious Bond off to strong start for his Pirates career
ECU freshman running back Javious Bond off to strong start for his Pirates career
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU football team is on a bye this week. The Pirates sitting at 1-4 overall, and that is a dark place to be in the college football ranks. But sometimes in the darkest of times, the brightest of bright shines through. That has been the case with freshman running back Javious Bond.

“It is hard to quantify it. It is the it factor and some guys just have it,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “You know very few come in and their freshman and you’re like OK he has the maturity, he has the confidence, to go along with the ability, and it is not false confidence, it’s not cockiness, he has the mentality to play early.”

Freshman running back Javious Bond came to campus a semester early joining the ECU football team in spring ball.

“It helped me a lot especially being able to play in the spring games,” says Bond, “Get in that game environment and get everybody going full speed catching on with the plays in actually seeing it live helped a lot for me coming in.”

Bond has played in all five games for ECU and is the second-leading rusher on the team with 187 yards on 28 carries. It’s good for a team-leading 6.7 yards per carry. He’s also averaging 7.5 yards per catch.

“The biggest thing coach probably told me to do is run,” says Bond, “In high school, I could kind of tiptoe around a little bit. Kind of hesitate. College my thing is just to just go.”

Just Run! Bond was able to find the end zone for the first time in his college career against Gardner-Webb.

“The touchdown run, his first college touchdown was a pretty special play. There was two unblocked defenders out there that he made miss,” says Coach Houston, “I just think he’s got a combination of ability and some intangibles with just being a guy that’s ready to play.”

There’s not much this freshman is not willing to do to help ECU.

“I think the more experience he gets the more he looks like he belongs,” says Coach Houston, “Those two tackles on kick off were very impressive plays. The defensive coaches would love to get a hold of him.”

“I played a lot of safety in high school,” says Bond, “So tackling really came kind of natural.”

ECU has its bye week this weekend. They are home a week from Thursday when they host SMU at 7:30 PM at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

