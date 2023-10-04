Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU hosts event to raise mental health awareness

ECU hosts event to raise mental health awareness.
ECU hosts event to raise mental health awareness.(N/A)
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mental health is an important topic these days, It can be especially tough to stay mentally well during stressful times, like college years.

So East Carolina University wants to start a conversation about mental health.

The Jordan Porco Foundation hosted their eighth annual Fresh Check Day Wednesday afternoon to create a comfortable environment to talk about the topic, one they say is often stigmatized or deemed as “sensitive,”

The foundation has three goals in mind: prevent suicide, promote mental health, and create a message of hope for young adults.

According to the foundation, a study shows that one in ten college students has contemplated suicide.

Jodi Quemelen, a well-being graduate assistant said, “This is an everybody fight. It is something I hold near and dear to my heart because even if you haven’t struggled with mental health issues in the past, chances are you know someone who has, or you have met someone who has, so it’s really important we all stay aware of this problem.”

The event aims to help students connect with resources available not only on campus but also in the community and nationwide.

Students say finding your own niche from the wide range of resources provided can be very effective.

“I saw benefits with me and my mental health and my overall well-being with the effects of physical activity,” said ECU student Ellie Gardill. “So kind of wanting to be involved in that, wanting to participate in that, and wanting to lead others in group fitness and physical activities, and since then, I‘ve had nothing but good experiences so now I’m a personal trainer.”

The event was free and open to the public.

The program also spreads further knowledge of the risk factors and warning signs of suicide, and other related mental health concerns to raise awareness.

Fresh Check Day has supported more than 220,000 college students since it started in 2012.

Organizers of the event say mental health awareness has been raised since the pandemic and continues to grow, and hope that everyone joins in the progress and checks in with their loved ones regularly.

A little goes a long way. Even a simple text could transform someone’s day.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
Aveon Collins-Smith died on January 16th when his vehicle crashed into an apartment at The...
Autopsy says driver who hit Greenville apartment building shot four times
The SBI is investigating the deadly deputy-involved shooting.
SBI identifies Manteo man killed by Dare County deputy
Charlien Berry
Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

David Smitherman was sworn in as Interim Onslow County Manager during an Oath of Office...
Onslow County welcomes interim county manager
Washington Regional feels pressure to expand after Martin General closes
Washington Regional feels pressure to expand after Martin General closes
State of the nation with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted from office
State of the nation with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted from office
Impacts of Washington Regional Medical Center after Martin General Hospital closes.
Washington Regional feels pressure to expand after Martin General closes