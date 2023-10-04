Advertise With Us
Cooper declares October as Domestic Violence Awareness month, wear purple Oct. 19

Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has declared October to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month to bring attention to a national issue.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, nearly 3 in 10 women and 1 in 10 men have experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by a partner in the U.S.. Cooper wants to bring awareness of the issue in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence reported that in 2022 there were at least 47 homicides in the state as a direct result of domestic violence including 11 victims whose attacker died by suicide.

Purple is the nationally recognized color of domestic violence as it represents courage, peace, and dedication to ending physical, emotional, financial, and mental violence.

Cooper’s Department of Administration wants North Carolinians to wear purple and to share images of purple on social media using #WearPurpleDay.

“Domestic Violence hurts families and communities,” said Cooper. “We’re going to continue to raise awareness and assist law enforcement and the court system to help survivors get the support and resources they need.”

