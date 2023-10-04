Advertise With Us
Congressman Don Davis to address vote ousting of Speaker of the House today

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A congressman from the east is holding a press conference on Wednesday to address the vote that kicked Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy out as Speaker of the House.

Today, Congressman Don Davis will formally address his vote on the motion to vacate the speaker.

Davis is to host a press conference at his district office in Greenville this morning at 10:30 a.m.

The congressman will use the opportunity to not only discuss his vote but also the implications of the absence of a speaker for residents in North Carolina’s First Congressional District.

Davis voted to remove McCarthy as speaker. Greenville Republican Rep. Greg Murphy joined in the unsuccessful effort to keep McCarthy as speaker.

The final vote was 216 to 210.

North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican from Hickory, was appointed speaker pro tempore after the ouster vote.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

