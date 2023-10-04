Advertise With Us
Beaufort Co. offering drive-thru flu vaccinations this month

A woman receiving a flu shot.(Sophia Vitello)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Health Department will be holding three drive-thru influenza vaccination clinics this month.

Two of the three clinics will be held at the Health Department’s office in Washington located at 1436 Highland Drive. These clinics will be on October 19 and 26. Both will begin at 9 a.m., take a break at noon, then resume from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m..

The county says the other clinic will be held at the Blounts Creek Volunteer Fire Department located on Highway 33 East. This clinic will only run from 9 a.m. to noon.

“The drive-thru format creates a smooth, easy process for clients, as well as decreases barriers, such as time, scheduling, and access for those with mobility issues. The drive-thru allows us to see clients effectively and efficiently all within the convenience of one’s vehicle,” said JaNell Octigan, health department director.

Here are some things to know if you plan on coming to a drive-thru clinic:

  • Please bring your health insurance card with you.
  • The Health Department will file reimbursement claims for those covered by Medicare Part B, Railroad Medicare, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, N.C. Medicaid, N.C. Health Choice and Medcost.
  • For uninsured or self-pay, flu shots are $35, and high-dose flu shots (must be 65 or older) cost $86.50. The cost of the flu shot will be billed to the client.
  • You can save time by filling out your flu form before visiting the drive-thru clinic. To obtain a flu form, visit BCHD.net and click on the “Flu” tab.

No appointments are necessary.

If you have questions, call the health department at (252) 946-1902.

