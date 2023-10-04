Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ATTENTION BEARS: Duplin County spy cam captures bears on alert

The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.
The bears were captured by a spy cam Tuesday night.(Carolina Camera)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - If you’ve driven a lot on Eastern Carolina back roads, then you know we’re home to a lot of bears.

But seeing a group of them together doesn’t happen every day, especially standing at attention.

A spy cam caught a group of four bears Tuesday night.

Donna Lee said her husband’s camera took the photos around 6:30 p.m. at farmland on Kirby Thigpen Road in Duplin County.

She said they were four cubs and a mother.

The bears apparently were standing at attention because another bear was entering the field, according to photos also taken by the spy cam. The four ran off when they spotted the other bear.

Photos show the four returning to the field about an hour later.

Lee submitted her photos through WITN’s online Carolina Camera portal.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
Aveon Collins-Smith died on January 16th when his vehicle crashed into an apartment at The...
Autopsy says driver who hit Greenville apartment building shot four times
The SBI is investigating the deadly deputy-involved shooting.
SBI identifies Manteo man killed by Dare County deputy
Charlien Berry
Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Here is the latest fall foliage report for October3, 2023.
2023 Fall Foliage report for North Carolina
Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC)
North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry serving as interim U.S. House Speaker
The Onslow County Government Center on NW Corridor Boulevard.
Onslow County swearing in interim county manager Wednesday morning
Onslow County swearing in interim county manager Wednesday morning
Onslow County swearing in interim county manager Wednesday morning
Congressman Don Davis to address vote ousting of Speaker of the House today