5th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Ride & Concert travels through Washington thru Belhaven

By Natalie Parsons
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Vine Connection is revving up its engine for its Breast Cancer Awareness Ride & Concert.

It’s described as “two action packed days of good gospel music, good fellowship and good fun!”

The festivities kick off Friday, October 6 at 7 p.m. at The Word of Life Worship Center in Washington, then concludes on Saturday, October 7 at 9 a.m. at the Creek House in Belhaven.

Organizer Rev. Mae Rodgers stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to tell us all about all about the Ride & Concert, the amazing food, and the emotional Balloon Release which honors all the lives lost from the disease.

Be sure to view the FULL segment above!

