Zach’s First Alert Forecast: More Nice Weather but the Cold is Coming

Highs Drop from Near 80 to the 60s Over the Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cold is coming! Over the weekend, we’ll switch from highs near 80 to highs in the 60s. For a few more days, no big changes in our weather. Skies stay mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s. A few showers are possible starting Thursday along the coast. Shower chances could spread inland on Friday as cloud cover increases. Rain doesn’t look heavy or widespread but it still could be enough to get things wet. Cold front arrives on Saturday to provide a few more showers, windy conditions, and a significant temperature drop. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with the coldest start expected on Monday. Sunny skies bring the 70s back by Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Philippe will take the path we’ve seen a few storms take already. It’s expected to pass by Bermuda far enough away to keep the big impacts away but close enough to give us the chance of higher rip current risks.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

