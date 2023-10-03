Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas carjacked by three armed attackers about a mile from Capitol

FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event...
FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event in San Antonio, May 4, 2022. Cuellar was carjacked late Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Washington's Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol, multiple media sources reported. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked Monday night by three armed attackers, his office said.

Cuellar’s chief of staff Jacob Hochberg released a statement saying: “As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement.”

Hochberg said police recovered Cuellar’s vehicle.

The Washington Post reported that the robbery happened at 9:30 p.m. at New Jersey Avenue and K Street SE in Washington’s Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

Monday’s incident was the second assault on a member of Congress in the District of Columbia this year. In February, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her Washington apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury. Her chief of staff said the attack did not appear to be politically motivated.

In June, Kendrid Khalil Hamlin, 26, pleaded guilty in that case to charges of assaulting a member of Congress and assaulting law enforcement officers. Hamlin was also accused of assaulting two officers as they attempted to arrest him on the same day of Craig’s attack.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlien Berry
Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident
Marshall Williford, Jr.
Edenton man arrested on decades-old child sex charges commits suicide
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
Franklin & Gail Meeks
Investigators looking if Ophelia flood waters played role in deadly Beaufort County house fire
Heaven Elliot
Heaven in jail after Snow Hill church break-in

Latest News

Pitt County offering additional immunization clinics Wednesday & Thursday
Pitt County offering additional immunization clinics Wednesday & Thursday
Tech partnership brings new computer lab to YMCA
Tech partnership brings new computer lab to YMCA
Heaven in jail after Snow Hill church break-in
Heaven in jail after Snow Hill church break-in
Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident
Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident