Tech partnership brings new computer lab to YMCA

International Game Technology company donated STEM items to the YMCA fpr an After School Advantage computer lab.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One city in the east has received several tech advancements for its local YMCA.

20 Chromebooks, Lego Education SPIKE and Coding software, a 3D printer, 1 Apple iMac, 2 Apple iPads, and Interactive Smartboard were just some of the items donated to the Twin Rivers YMCA in New Bern.

International Game Technology company donated the items in the unveiling of its IGT After School Advantage computer lab.

The new lab was designed to help the YMCA engage students in homework, STEM Learning, and study help.

Craven County State Representative Jim Perry and representatives from the state Department of Government Affairs, and the NC Education Lottery were in attendance for the ribbon cutting.

STEM coordinators say the lab brings unique opportunities to Craven County.

“I mean it’s pretty awesome that we have this technology they ever come in because we’re teaching kids a little something more than just being on an iPad of playing games we’re teaching them the coding and the technology behind how things work and how things run like a Lego train and how it moves and how it runs on the track so it’s a different opportunity than just sitting on an iPad at home at dinner,” said Twin Rivers YMCA STEM coordinator Marissa Zinni.

“Having access to this technology this is fantastic the investment in the people and the children here in Craven County the technology is just amazing and we’re thankful to have it,” added Craven County Republican representative state senator Jim Perry.

IGT says this is the 8th After School Advantage computer lab it has installed in North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

