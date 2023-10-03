STOPPING CANCER IN ITS TRACKS: Team of ECU medical professionals developing molecule to stop skin cancer cells

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A lot of late nights and early mornings are being spent inside the ECU Brody School of Medicine sixth floor labs by Dr. Rukiyah Van-Dross Anderson and her team.

“We’re trying to make a difference,” Van-Dross Anderson said. “We have molecule that’s been very effective in killing cancer cells.”

Van-Dross Anderson is spearheading melanoma skin cancer research as she and her colleagues have developed a molecule, they believe is built to potentially stop cells from growing.

“Although it’s not as common as non-melanoma skin cancer,” Van-Dross Anderson said. “It’s the most deadly skin cancer.”

Something as rigorous as cancer research can be taxing. Lab Research Specialist Kathleen Thayne says it’s a collective effort, especially in times of trial and error.

“It’s great to be a part of team that’s working towards a cure,” Thayne said. “Like Dr. Van-Dross said we’re a really cohesive team. We get a lot done despite being in a small lab.”

Van-Dross Anderson has dedicated most of her 18 years at ECU, to finding a cancer stopping solution. She says losing her mother and father to aggressive forms of cancer had a role in her desire to research.

“That experience with my parents intensified my interest in cancer research,” Van-Dross Anderson said. “Really trying to contribute in some way to lessen the suffering people go through.”

Van-Dross Anderson has since started a pharamaceutial company named Claradele after her parents.

The National Institutes of Health is providing funding for current lab testing, but Van-Dross Anderson says they’ll need more future investors to keep research going.

Some may question if the new drug developed will exactly work, if things continuously progress but not Van-Dross Anderson and her team.

“Why not us,” Thayne said. “We’ll see, we’re working on the research to see if this is the answer.”

“What we want to do is make sure that patients have more options,” Van-Dross Anderson said. “The more options for treatments, the better the outcome.”

Clinical trials would be the next step in the process, if testing of the molecule goes well and proper funding is provided.

