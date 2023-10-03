Sports Spotlight: Ayden-Grifton’s Jack Ewell seeing gains from playing three sports, sticking with football after winless season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ayden-Grifton’s Jack Ewell is the jack of all trades for the Chargers football team.

The junior has been instrumental in helping them get in the win column this fall after a winless season last year.

“I’ve always been on the bigger side when I was younger,” says Ayden-Grifton junior Jack Ewell, “I played QB but I’ve really been a tight end, defensive guy, linebacker.”

Jack Ewell is a junior three-sport athlete at Ayden-Grifton. He plays in three phases of the game for the Chargers on the football field.

“He never comes off the field, he never complains, he never asks to come out,” says Ayden-Grifton head football coach Paul Cornwell.

Ewell plays tight end, linebacker, and special teams. it’s helped his football IQ playing in all phases.

“I definitely read the blocks better from like tight ends and like o-line stuff,” says Ewell.

Learning quickly is something Jack does on the field and in the classroom where he has a 4.25 grade point average. Unfortunately, some of his learning has been the hard way on the football field.

“Last year we were 0-10. Not that I wanted to quit but I had a lot of doubt about what we could do going through last year,” says Ewell, “We overcame it this year. We won our first game, first two games we won, it just felt good you know.”

“Those guys they never questioned. They were ready to come back, they were ready to go to work, and get things turned around,” says Cornwell, “and play with a chip on their shoulder.”

Jack also wrestles making State as a sophomore and plays first base for the Chargers baseball team. He says all the sports help him to be athletically better overall.

“Wrestling helped me a lot. It got me stronger definitely. Grip strength, everything strength-wise it helped a lot, and endurance. Wrestling endurance is really hard compared to any other sport,” says Ewell, “I got really good flexibility, I don’t know right now but during baseball season I could do like a full split.”

Jack is hoping his strength and flexibility will take his football game to the college ranks. His coach knows he will be a great addition somewhere soon.

“I think the sky is the limit. I think he is definitely a division one player,” says Cornwell, “Somebody is going to get a special young man if they open the door cause he is going to do great things.”

