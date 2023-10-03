Senate Bill 452 is becoming a law, giving much authority over the NCHSAA to the Superintendent of Public Instruction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Senate Bill 452 has gone through the Governor’s desk and will become law. It has a big impact on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. The part about high school sports starts on page 27 and can be found at this link:

It all started with an attempted appeal of an Anson football team that was banned from the state playoffs due to multiple fighting ejections.

“The first line is it goes to the Commissioner and she makes her ruling. The second, if you don’t like her ruling, goes to a small committee that the commissioner is on, then if you don’t like that ruling, it goes to the last appeal which is the full board with the commissioner,” says Senator Todd Johnson who was a sponsor of the Bill, “The reason we continued forward is we were so taken aback by the response we got.”

“There were times according to certain Senators that students should be able to directly appeal themselves, or parents should be able to directly appeal themselves,” says NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker, “Our contention has always been that as a membership-driven organization, the school is the advocate for its children.”

Senate Bill 452 has been various Bill efforts over the past few years to get similar legislation into law. Those aforementioned students and parents can now appeal directly as one piece of the law. The Appeals now go to the Superintendent of Public Instruction and a board appointed by them.

Both sides argue that their case is in the best interest of North Carolina student-athletes.

The law goes into effect for the 2024-25 school year. The NCHSAA will still determine gameplay rules but many changes are included in the new law.

“The state will determine student participation, student health and safety rules, appeals, administering and reporting of fees, and establishing fees they are going to regulate that,” says Senator Johnson.

“Handcuffs the means through which the organization can raise funds, it prevents the NCHSAA from giving grants and scholarships back to students of member schools unless they are donor-directed,” says Commissioner Tucker, “it renders the current memorandum of understanding that is with the state board of education non-existent. It is now under the purview of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.