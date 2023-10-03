Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

New Navy destroyer named for Plymouth-born Marine to be commissioned

USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125)
USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125)(United States Navy)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, FL. (WITN) - The United States Navy is commissioning its newest ship which is named after a World War II Marine from Plymouth.

The Navy said on Tuesday that the brand new Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125) will be commissioned in Tampa this Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

The Navy said that the ship is named for Pfc. Jack Lucas who was born in Plymouth, North Carolina, and served in the U.S. Marines during World War II.

According to the Navy, Lucas earned the Medal of Honor for heroism at Iwo Jima when he was just 17 years old. Lucas is the youngest Marine and service member in World War II, to be awarded the United States’ highest military decoration for valor.

The Navy also said that Lucas returned to military service In 1961 as a captain in the U.S. Army and trained younger troops headed for Vietnam.

Lucas passed away on June 5, 2008, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The USS Jack H. Lucas is the first destroyer built in the Flight III configuration.

The ship was launched on June 24, 2021 and christened as the USS Jack H. Lucas on March 26, 2022.

The USS Jack H. Lucas will be stationed out of San Diego, California.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlien Berry
Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
Marshall Williford, Jr.
Edenton man arrested on decades-old child sex charges commits suicide
Franklin & Gail Meeks
Investigators looking if Ophelia flood waters played role in deadly Beaufort County house fire
Heaven Elliot
Heaven in jail after Snow Hill church break-in

Latest News

Congressmen Murphy and Davis say it's time to find a long-term solution to permanently avoid a...
ENC congressmen weigh in on government shutdown and short-term funding
'Name Your Team' announcement graphic from the Coastal Plain League Facebook.
Greenville announces ‘Name Your Team’ contest for baseball team
Shooting
Deputy-involved shooting outside of Manteo kills man
A $2 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Monday's Powerball drawing.
Lenoir County man celebrates $150,000 Powerball win
New Bern downtown lot becomes paid parking Friday