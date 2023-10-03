New Bern downtown lot becomes paid parking Friday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A city in the East is renovating an unused lot into more parking with a parking system.

New Bern announced that the Pollock Street lot, which was originally a leased and reserved space, will be converted into a paid parking lot by Friday. This comes through an attempt to modernize and better manage urban mobility by partnering with ParkMobile, according to the city.

New Bern officials said that this lot was originally not open for parking but will become a parking lot on Friday. This change will open up 50 more spaces and two handicapped spaces in a prime location downtown.

Paid parking becomes effective this Friday, Oct. 6, and will cost $1.00 per hour or all day for $8. A transaction fee of 45 cents will be assessed per transaction. The charge will be monitored based on a pay-by-plate system which is tied to your vehicle’s license plate number.

Using the ParkMobile system, customers have four options for initiating the parking payment process:

Download the ParkMobile app on your Apple or Android phone

Scan the QR code on the parking lot signs

Text the word “park” to 77223

Call (877)727-5301 and pay over the phone

The City maintains three, free, all-day parking lots and at their Tuesday meeting, they added a fourth one to the parking ordinance, identified as the Brown Bear Lot. The free, all-day lots are located at:

Red Bear Lot – south end of Craven Street

Gold Bear Lot – at the Farmer’s Market, near S. Front and Hancock streets

Black Bear Lot – at the corner of New and Hancock streets

(NEW) Brown Bear Lot – near the intersection of Pollock and Fleet streets

Sunday parking remains free.

For questions or troubleshooting the ParkMobile app, New Bern officials say to contact customer support at (877) 727-5301 or by visiting their website.

For more information about parking in the City of New Bern, visit www.newbernnc.gov/parking.

