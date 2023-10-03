The need to be green - exploring electric vehicles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With more and more data coming out about the impact of climate change, the need to be green is at the forefront of many people’s minds.

This is why Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 246 in 2022 which put a plan in place to reach a goal of at least 80,000 registered zero-emission vehicles in North Carolina by 2025. This is considered “N.C.’s Transformation to a Clean, Equitable Economy.”

You may see more electric cars out on the roads these days since the active vehicle registrations for these green cars are up, according to the North Carolina Transportation Plan.

“Not having to pay gas is pretty much a pro. Maintenance, you have pretty much no maintenance, no oil changes, none of the mechanical stuff that goes along with a gas car. The only thing you really need to do is change the tires,” Tesla owner, Carlos Daniels said.

Several apartment complexes in the Greenville area are working on incorporating the charge ports necessary for the electric cars to open themselves up to a larger more modern market. Those who do have them, are requesting more.

Although electric cars provide many benefits to the health of the overall environment, not everyone thinks they are practical.

“Pros I feel like they are more efficient for mileage but cons you are very limited for that, especially on long road trips,” gas car owner, Jesse Handler said.

Dealerships in the area say their sales of electric vehicles have gone up and plan to keep seeing an increase.

According to the executive order, Gov. Cooper signed, one of the goals is to have 50% of in-state sales of new cars be zero-emission by 2030.

