NCHSAA Commissioner gives clarification on probation for 2023 New Bern football season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday night New Bern High School had their 2022 state 4A championship football season vacated for the use of academically ineligible players.

They are under probation for this season. We asked for some clarification on what that means on Tuesday from NCHSAA.

“All we will be doing is just watching. Will there be anything else that pops up that suggests there is a lack of institutional control or are there some things we need to monitor,” says NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker, “That’s what probation means. It does not mean that New Bern High School football team, if it qualifies, would not be able to make the playoffs. That’s really all I am going to say about that.”

The Bears are 6-1 this fall. They host Northside-Jacksonville on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.