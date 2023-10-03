Advertise With Us
NCHSAA Commissioner gives clarification on probation for 2023 New Bern football season

Bears could still qualify for state playoffs this season
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday night New Bern High School had their 2022 state 4A championship football season vacated for the use of academically ineligible players.

Craven County Schools shared letter from NCHSAA on Tuesday night

They are under probation for this season. We asked for some clarification on what that means on Tuesday from NCHSAA.

“All we will be doing is just watching. Will there be anything else that pops up that suggests there is a lack of institutional control or are there some things we need to monitor,” says NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker, “That’s what probation means. It does not mean that New Bern High School football team, if it qualifies, would not be able to make the playoffs. That’s really all I am going to say about that.”

The Bears are 6-1 this fall. They host Northside-Jacksonville on Friday night.

