Nash County man $2 million Powerball win based on family birthdays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - One Nash County man is celebrating a Powerball win with his family after he chose a ticket based on their birthdays.

Robert Crumel, of Middlesex, won $2 million from Saturday’s Powerball drawing. His ticket had numbers based on his children’s and grandchildren’s birthdays.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said that Crumel had one of two tickets in the nation with $2 million as a prize. That other ticket was sold in Indiana.

“I’ve been playing Powerball ever since it came out,” Crumel said. “I kept on playing, never gave up, and my day finally came.

Crumel said his winnings will go towards helping him and his family who needed this win.

