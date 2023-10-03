Lenoir County man celebrates $150,000 Powerball win
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man took a chance on a $3 online ticket and won big.
The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Joseph Gillette Jr., of Deep Run, won $150,000 in last Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
Gillette tried his luck with a $3 Power Play ticket with Online Play, matched four numbers, and multiplied his winning with a 3X multiplier.
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers a $1.2 billion jackpot, or $551.7 million in cash.
The jackpot represents the third largest in Powerball history.
Tune in tomorrow for WITN-TV’s live drawing of the Powerball jackpot.
