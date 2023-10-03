Advertise With Us
Lenoir County man celebrates $150,000 Powerball win

A $2 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Monday's Powerball drawing.
A $2 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Monday's Powerball drawing.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man took a chance on a $3 online ticket and won big.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that Joseph Gillette Jr., of Deep Run, won $150,000 in last Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

Gillette tried his luck with a $3 Power Play ticket with Online Play, matched four numbers, and multiplied his winning with a 3X multiplier.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers a $1.2 billion jackpot, or $551.7 million in cash.

The jackpot represents the third largest in Powerball history.

Tune in tomorrow for WITN-TV’s live drawing of the Powerball jackpot.

