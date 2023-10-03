Lenoir County Animal Control will now handle calls in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston residents are about to see a change in the way animal control situations are handled as the police department hands over those types of calls to Lenoir County.

“The way we’ve been doing things historically at the Kinston police department is we have a police officer assigned animal control and not a trained professional when it comes to animal control,” said Kinston’s Police Chief Keith Goyette.

As of October 1st, all calls within Kinston city limits related to animal control will be diverted to Lenoir County Public Health Department Animal Control. That includes calls about stray animals. However, Chief Goyette says they will help out if needed.

“Anytime they need our assistance. We will respond, but overall the majority, I would say about 98% of the time, they were going to be taking all animal control calls,” said Chief Goyette.

Goyette says that animal control is simply more qualified to handle these situations.

“This is what they sign up for. They go to training for this. We thought they would be better suited, and they did as well, so it worked out for the county and the city, and we have everybody under one umbrella,” said Chief Goyette.

Lenoir County Resident Ashley Moseley agrees and says he just wants what is best for the animals.

“It probably needs to be one department to be honest with you, because the confusion that sort of thing,” said Moseley.

WITN reached out to county commissioners and animal control about the merger; however, no one was available to talk today.

Chief Goyette asks for the public’s patience during this transition as they get used to the calls going to Lenoir County animal control.

