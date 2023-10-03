Greenville announces ‘Name Your Team’ contest for baseball team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fans of Eastern Carolina baseball can win an ultimate VIP package with Greenville’s newest contest.

The City of Greenville is set to begin the new chapter of Coastal Plain League baseball in May 2024 and calls fans to join the “Name Your Team Contest”. The contest begins today.

Names can be posted on the Coastal Plain League website which will last until October 15. Voting for the top five best names will run from October 16 until the 25th.

The top winner will receive the Ultimate VIP Baseball package which will include a personalized jersey and the chance to throw the first pitch at a home game among other prizes. The four runner-ups will receive a prize pack of new team-branded merchandise, according to league organizers.

“This is an exciting time with a CPL team coming in 2024 and we are asking the community to play an important role in choosing our team’s name. Greenville has a rich history of sports, but especially baseball, and we look forward to continuing this tradition with affordable family entertainment in the Emerald City,” Capitol Sports Vice President Mike Birling said.

Ticket packages for the 2024 season will be available at a later date.

