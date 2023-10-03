ENC congressmen weigh in on government shutdown and short-term funding

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A shutdown of the federal government has been averted, at least for a month and a half.

Late Saturday night President Joe Biden signed a temporary funding bill to keep agencies open after Congress rushed to approve the bipartisan bill. However, the temporary funding bill only lasts 45 days, until November 17th.

Congressman Greg Murphy and Congressman Don Davis say there’s much to be done in a short period of time.

“We’re going to be here until we get this business done, which is critical. We’ll need to work through and get the other appropriations bills passed,” Murphy told WITN.

Murphy and Davis say it’s important because of the impacts that people, specifically here in the East like military members, federal workers, and those requiring childcare, could experience.

Davis says, “We just avoided delays in pay for military members and firefighters. So many essential workers would’ve still had to show up without pay and above all, the uncertainty of when they would be paid. But, yet, knowing that they still had to show up and care for their children and put food on the table, so all those extended expenses would’ve continued to be there.”

“There’s no good that comes from it whatsoever, however, we have to agree. We have the fiscal responsibility here in Congress to agree that we just cannot continue to spend. And what has happened with the Biden administration, in their trillions and trillions of dollars in spending, we know that chasing too much money and too few goods lead to inflation,” Murphy also told WITN.

Due to the harsh potential impacts of a potential government shutdown, both say it’s time to come together to establish a long-term solution.

“I believe the people of Eastern Carolina and the American people demand of us to come to work together through tough issues, to tackle the toughest issues that are before us, and to avoid division and chaos and confusion,” said Davis.

The Senate approved the short-term deal to extend government funding through November 17th by an overwhelming bipartisan vote 88 to 9.

After signing the temporary funding bill, Biden told Congress to “get to work on a longer-term funding bill.”

