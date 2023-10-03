ECVC celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Eastern Carolina Vocational Center (or ECVC) continues to celebrate “National Disability Employment Awareness Month” helping in our community to land jobs right here in ENC.

James Miller stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to tell us how the organization has helped him to land a job and ECVC’s Shirley Reed explains how they make sure people like Miller are geared for success.

View the FULL INTERVIEW above!

ECVC's Shirley Reed & James Miller (WITN)

***Here’s a friendly reminder that ECVC is hosting a 58th Anniversary Celebration Banquet on Thursday, October 5th. Special guests include Speaker J.R. Martinez and Host Dave Jordan. CLICK HERE for all the details!

