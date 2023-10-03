Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina police departments host National Night Out

Greenville PD NNO Promo Photo
Greenville PD NNO Promo Photo(GPD)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple police agencies in the east are hosting their National Night Out events tonight in their perspective communities.

National Night Out was first created by the non-profit National Association of Town Watch (NATW).

The year-long community-building campaign promotes involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie.

The Greenville Police Department will host their 40th annual National Night Out at the Greenville Town Common where food trucks, music, and more will be on hand for event-goers.

The Havelock Police Department will have its 39th annual event at Walter B. Jones Park. Their event will last from 4 to 7 p.m., and it includes free food and drinks, along with numerous activities for children such as bouncy houses, face painting, rope bridge, and a library mobile van.

The Nags Head Police Department says their National Night Out is tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dowdy Park on Croatan Highway. They say the U.S. Coast Guard Airstation Elizabeth City is doing something special.

The Beaufort Police Department will be out from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beaufort Elementary School for National Night Out.

Lastly, the River Bend Police Department will host their night out from 5 to 7:30 p.m. tonight at the town’s Municipal Building and soccer field.

