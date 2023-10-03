Drowning dog saved by Greenville Police during Ophelia’s rains

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are times when our four-legged friends need our help more than ever. Especially during natural disasters that put them in helpless situations.

A one-year-old dog was rescued by a Greenville officer during the tropical storm Ophelia a few weeks ago. The dog was named after the officer who rescued him - Benjamin. He’s currently getting the care he needs here at Pitt County Animal Services after a traumatic event that could have taken his life.

On September 23rd, the Greenville police department got a call about a dog that was on the brink of drowning during the tropical storm Ophelia.

A one-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix was chained to the entrance of the home when the water was up to his neck level.

Greenville Animal Protective Service Officer Douglas White said if the police arrived there an hour later, the dog would have not made it.

White said, “The dog was actually going through some hypothermia. you can tell by the way the dog was shaking from the video from the body camera. The reaction from the officer was really more of hurt more than anything as to someone would actually do something like this.”

The dog was named after the police officer - Benjamin Schultz - who saved him.

Benjamin was handed over to Pitt County Animal Services to be taken care of and also to find a more responsible, loving family.

Ashley Campbell, the Pitt County Animal Services employee shared, “He’s been very well taken care of, we’ve just been giving him lots of love. He was a little shy at first, but he comes out of his shell when you give him lots of love, and give him toys and he loves his treats as well and he’s just become really super comfortable with all of us.”

A similar incident happened in Belhaven, where officer Christopher Kelly had to walk through rough, high waters to save a dog that was tied up to the doghouse.

In a statement, Chief Kelly from the Belhaven Police Department said that they are extremely grateful for the attentiveness and care from the citizens that led us and the Belhaven Fire Department to be able to get to this dog and get him to safety.

Owners were identified and charged for both cases in Greenville and Belhaven.

The dogs are being taken care of at each town’s respective animal service, and are waiting for adoption.

Officials say it is important to keep our four-legged friends in mind during natural disaster evacuations, leaving no one behind.

