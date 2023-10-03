Advertise With Us
DO YOU KNOW US? Police seek two in Surf City Lowe’s theft

Surf City police need help identifying these two men.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Surf City say they need help in identifying two men they say were involved in a recent theft at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

Police say that the men, who are shown in the pictures, stole a felony amount of merchandise from the Lowe’s store on Thursday, September 28th.

If you recognize either of the men shown in the photographs or have any information regarding this theft, please contact the Surf City Police Department at 910-328-7711.

Tips can also be submitted via email to cstrickland@surfcitync.gov, or through the anonymous tip line by texting 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “SURFCITY.”

