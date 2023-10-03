Deputy involved shooting outside of Manteo kills man

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a person was shot and killed Monday night by a deputy, according to an Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says a person is dead after being shot by a deputy late last night around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say deputies were responding to a trespassing happening at the 1300 block of Burnside Road outside of Manteo.

The sheriff’s office says the person came at the deputies with a knife, and that’s when a deputy fired their gun and hit the individual.

Deputies say the person died at the scene.

The deputy involved is on administrative leave, and the SBI is investigating, according to the sheriff’s office.

WITN is working to get more information.

