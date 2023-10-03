Advertise With Us
Davis says he will vote to remove McCarthy as House Speaker

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina congressman says he will vote to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy later today.

McCarthy faces a historic challenge to oust him from leadership. It would take the support of only a handful of Republicans from his slim majority to remove McCarthy as speaker if Democrats vote in favor alongside the conservative rebels.

First District Democrat Rep. Don Davis said he would support the motion to vacate the speaker.

“Because the status quo does not reflect my value of service, I will cast a bipartisan vote to vacate the Speaker,” Davis said in a statement. “My vote will be in support of a Speaker, regardless of any individual or party, committed to stabilizing the American government by putting people and our Constitutional duties, not politics, front and center. Eastern North Carolinians and the American people deserve nothing less.”

A spokesman for Rep. Greg Murphy, a Greenville Republican, said Murphy plans to vote to support McCarthy.

