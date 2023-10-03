City of New Bern becomes more accessible

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern is now more accessible to people with limited mobility as the city announces the opening of its brand new elevator annex in city hall.

New Bern’s historic City Hall, which town leaders tout as one of downtown’s most cherished architectural gems, dates back to the late 1890s and has never had an elevator to help those with mobility issues reach the second floor.

“It was imperative to us that the building’s design mimic historic City Hall,” said Foster Hughes, City Manager. “The construction team shared that vision and created an annex that looks like it’s been here since the 1890s. It’s remarkable.”

The annex features a lobby area, elevator, accessible restrooms, and a stairwell.

City officials say that the $4.1 million dollar project not only will make city hall accessible but also show the City’s commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that all residents can access and participate in local government.

“The grand opening of the City Hall elevator annex is a momentous occasion for New Bern,” said Mayor Jeffrey Odham. “City Hall is not just a building; it’s a symbol of our values. And the Board of Aldermen is committed to accessibility and inclusivity, where everyone is welcome and every voice matters.”

The ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremonies are planned for October 10th at 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.