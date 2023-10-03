Annual Impact Luncheon raises awareness for Domestic Violence admit rising statistics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and people gathered in Greenville Tuesday for the annual impact luncheon hosted by the Center for Family Violence Prevention.

“It allows the community to hear stories from victims and also encourages them to participate and help in fighting domestic violence that goes beyond Domestic Violence Awareness Month. You have a month to honor it, but victims live this every day of every week of every month of the year,” said Deborah Sheppard, the events guest speaker.

There was also a silent auction during the luncheon to help raise money for the families they serve.

“These funds are used as we see fit for an individual for specific personal needs for the client we serve, so this money is direct to people who need it in our community,” said Laura King, Center for Family Violence Prevention Community Outreach.

King says this is needed now more than ever since the center says they recently lost 55% of their state and federal funding. But the amount of people who need help continues to go up.

“Sadly, there has been an increase in the number of clients served in the past year. We received a request for help from 1448 victims, and that’s from Pitt, Martin, and Washington counties,” said King.

Sheppard, who was abused while she was a student at ECU, now gives her time to help those who are going through what she experienced. She says even if you are not able to give financially, there is still so much you can do to help.

“You have victims who can’t leave situations because they don’t have jobs. If you can assist with supporting with clothing, helping with resumes, helping with interview prep, that will go a long way because leaving is one thing, but staying away is another,” said Sheppard.

According to the North Carolina Department of Administration, there is an upward trend in domestic violence, with Pitt County’s Real Crisis Intervention serving over 500 from 2021 to 2022

The latest stats also show there is a rise in homicides related to domestic violence, with 57 so far in North Carolina this year, and three of those were in Pitt County.

