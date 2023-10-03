Advertise With Us
2 soldiers die after military vehicle flips near Alaska training area

2 Fairbanks soldiers die after vehicle flips outside Salcha
By Nolin Ainsworth, Lex Yelverton and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALCHA, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Two soldiers died and 12 others were injured when a military transport vehicle flipped on a dirt ride, according to the U.S. Army Alaska.

In a press release Monday, officials wrote that 17 soliders were riding in a light medium tactical vehicle when a “single military vehicle accident” occurred on a dirt road heading into the Yukon Training Area outside of Salcha, Alaska.

Army spokesperson John Pennell said in an interview the vehicle flipped. He added the soldiers, based at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, were participating in training exercises, KTUU reports.

“At some point, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it flipped,” Pennell said.

First responders provided initial medical treatment to the victims before they were transported via ground and air to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

The two most critically injured of those 12 were flown to Anchorage to Providence Alaska Medical Center.

The Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Fire Department and Eielson Air Force Base all assisted in the response to the accident.

“We’re all grieving and kind of doing what we can to support the families,” Pennell said. “Any time we lose our soldiers, it’s a tragic event for the family, for the fellow soldiers, for the soldiers’ friends. Essentially the entire 11th Airborne Division family is grieving the loss of these two soldiers and preparing to step forward for the families they’ve left behind.”

The crash is still under investigation.

The 11th Airborne Division will put out additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

