Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

14-year-old killed standing next to broken-down car on side of highway, coroner confirms

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was killed Friday night while standing outside of a broken-down car on the highway, authorities said.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.

O’Neal said Rolando was standing on the side of I-526 around 8:15 p.m. when he was hit by a car that police said went airborne and crashed into a home.

No other serious injuries were reported.

North Charleston Police’s traffic unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlien Berry
Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
Marshall Williford, Jr.
Edenton man arrested on decades-old child sex charges commits suicide
Franklin & Gail Meeks
Investigators looking if Ophelia flood waters played role in deadly Beaufort County house fire
Heaven Elliot
Heaven in jail after Snow Hill church break-in

Latest News

Aveon Collins-Smith died on January 16th when his vehicle crashed into an apartment at The...
Autopsy says driver who hit Greenville apartment building shot four times
USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125)
New Navy destroyer named for Plymouth-born Marine to be commissioned
The owner of an emotional support alligator that was denied at a baseball game says it was all...
Emotional support gator at MLB game was misunderstanding, owner says
The owner of an emotional support alligator that was denied at a baseball game says it was all...
Emotional support gator at MLB game was misunderstanding, owner says
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy ouster vote ahead as he confronts GOP critics but says he won’t cut a deal with Democrats