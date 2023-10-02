Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

WITN’s 2023 Halloween Costume Contest

WITN Halloween Costume Contest 2023
WITN Halloween Costume Contest 2023(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the most ghoulish day of the year right around the corner, we want to celebrate your creativity here at WITN.

We’re back for another year of the WITN Halloween Costume Contest.

This time, we want to not only reward you for your hard work – we want to show it off live.

Just head to WITN Contests to get a look at the prizes and submit your best Halloween costume photo before October 19th.

Winners will be invited to WITN News at Sunrise on Friday, October 27th.

We look forward to seeing what everyone comes up with.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Caldwell, Godley, & Collins
Three busted after meth raid in Beaufort County
Arianna Prince, 6, saved her family from a house fire. Her mother, Misty Gorman, says if wasn’t...
6-year-old girl saves sleeping family from house fire
The GOP-controlled House Administration Committee, which oversees issues pertaining to the...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman triggered a fire alarm in a House office building amid voting on a funding bill
Philippe continues to retain tropical storm status as it moves through the Atlantic. Philippe...
Tropical Update: Philippe hangs on to tropical storm status, Rina fizzles out this

Latest News

WITN Halloween Costume Contest 2023
Halloween Costume Contest 2023
WITN Gameday College Football Contest 2023
Gameday College Football Contest 2023
Pro Football Challenge 2023
Win a pair of tickets to the Watermelon Jam in Winterville on Saturday, August 26th featuring The Marshall Tucker Band!