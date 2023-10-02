Advertise With Us
U.S. 258 detour this week in Lenoir County

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One highway in the East will get roadwork done to upgrade old drainage pipes starting Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that starting today, work will begin to upgrade drainage pipes on U.S. 258 near Patterson Road, south of Kinston.

Traffic will be detoured to Patterson Road while contractors replace the pipes and repave the road. They are expecting to be finished by Wednesday evening.

The DOT urges drivers to be cautious near construction and to allow extra time for commutes during those days.

