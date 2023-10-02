Advertise With Us
Two victims in Chapel Hill burn center after Kinston fire

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two people remain at the burn center in Chapel Hill after a fire Friday afternoon in Kinston.

Kinston Fire & Rescue says they were called to the home on Terminal Street just after 5:00 p.m.

Firefighters found a working fire. They said two people who lived there had gotten out safely but went back in as crews were preparing to attack the fire.

The people were removed and the fire was quickly extinguished, according to a news release.

The victims were first sent to UNC Lenoir Health Care and then flown to the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. Their conditions were not known today.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting Kinston in determining how the fire started.

