Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Thomas Rhett stops concert to pray for fan suffering medical emergency

Thomas Rhett stops his concert to pray. (Source: Sheena Lynn / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music star Thomas Rhett paused his Nashville show to pray for a fan suffering a medical emergency.

A TikTok video posted by Sheena Lynn shows Rhett on the edge of the stage talking with those nearby before leading a prayer for the man identified as “Terry.”

“Thomas Rhett handled this scary situation with grace,” the social media post said.

Rhett later posted an update to his X account saying that Terry was home and recovering.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Charlien Berry
Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident
Marshall Williford, Jr.
Edenton man arrested on decades-old child sex charges commits suicide
Caldwell, Godley, & Collins
Three busted after meth raid in Beaufort County
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Field of Heroes honors residents in Greenville
Field of Heroes pays tribute to Greenville residents

Latest News

Georgia state trooper David Peterson was involved in a high-speed chase that claimed the life...
High-Speed Stakes: New report urges police to reduce high-speed chases
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., departs the Senate floor in the Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023,...
Judge plans May trial for US Sen. Bob Menendez in bribery case
The Ol' Front Porch Music Festival
The Ol’ Front Porch Music Festival shows off the best of Oriental
Heaven Elliot
Heaven in jail after Snow Hill church break-in