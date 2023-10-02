River Road Solid Waste Collection Site in Washington closing for repairs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - On Monday a trash dump is closing for over a month for maintenance.

Starting today the River Road Solid Waste Collection Site in Washington will temporarily close for repairs over the next 6 weeks.

While repairs are happening, residents can visit these other sites listed...

Cherry Run – 2860 Cherry Run Road, Washington, NC 27889

Five Points – 847 Ambrose Road, Pinetown, NC 27865

Landfill Gate – 1342 Hawkins Beach Road, Washington, NC 27889 (Not a mounded site)

Yeatesville – 16954 U.S. 264 Hwy East, Pinetown, NC 27865 (Electronic waste collection available)

These sites in both Washington and Pinetown will temporarily expand their operating hours to accommodate increased usage.

They will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. and Sunday from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M.

