Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident

(Source: KNOE)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A school system is mourning the loss of a teacher from over the weekend.

Pitt County Schools said that 41-year-old Charlien Berry, a pre-K teacher with Sadie Saulter Pre-K Center, died Sunday in a vehicle crash.

Winterville police said that the crash happened around 2:37 a.m. Sunday.

Police said that Berry was making a left turn from Highway 11 onto Beacon Drive when the crash happened with a vehicle heading north on Highway 11.

We’re told that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Pitt County Schools provided a statement about the loss of Berry:

“The Pitt County Schools family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Ms. Charlien Berry on Sunday. Ms. Berry was a beloved teacher at the Sadie Saulter Pre-K Center after serving as a teacher assistant at Northwest Elementary School beginning in 2013. We offer our prayers, thoughts and condolences to her family and loved ones, and extend our hands out to provide support however we can. The impact she had on her students, colleagues and many others in our community and schools were equaled by few.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Caldwell, Godley, & Collins
Three busted after meth raid in Beaufort County
Arianna Prince, 6, saved her family from a house fire. Her mother, Misty Gorman, says if wasn’t...
6-year-old girl saves sleeping family from house fire
The GOP-controlled House Administration Committee, which oversees issues pertaining to the...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman triggered a fire alarm in a House office building amid voting on a funding bill
Philippe is likely to turn northward, staying well off the U.S. coast.
Tropical Update: Philippe staying out to sea

Latest News

Marshall Williford, Jr.
Edenton man arrested on decades-old child sex charges commits suicide
River Road Solid Waste Collection Site in Washington closing for repairs
River Road Solid Waste Collection Site in Washington closing for repairs
River Road Solid Waste Collection Site in Washington closing for repairs
The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
U.S. 258 detour this week in Lenoir County
U.S. 258 detour this week in Lenoir County
U.S. 258 detour this week in Lenoir County