Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A school system is mourning the loss of a teacher from over the weekend.

Pitt County Schools said that 41-year-old Charlien Berry, a pre-K teacher with Sadie Saulter Pre-K Center, died Sunday in a vehicle crash.

Winterville police said that the crash happened around 2:37 a.m. Sunday.

Police said that Berry was making a left turn from Highway 11 onto Beacon Drive when the crash happened with a vehicle heading north on Highway 11.

We’re told that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Pitt County Schools provided a statement about the loss of Berry:

“The Pitt County Schools family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Ms. Charlien Berry on Sunday. Ms. Berry was a beloved teacher at the Sadie Saulter Pre-K Center after serving as a teacher assistant at Northwest Elementary School beginning in 2013. We offer our prayers, thoughts and condolences to her family and loved ones, and extend our hands out to provide support however we can. The impact she had on her students, colleagues and many others in our community and schools were equaled by few.”

