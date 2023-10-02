Pitt County offering additional immunization clinics Wednesday & Thursday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Last week’s immunization clinics for Pitt County middle and high school students are getting additional dates this week.

The Pitt County Health Department will offer additional immunization clinics for middle and high school students who need required immunizations for school. These additional dates are Wednesday and Thursday.

The clinics will be held at the Health Department office located at 201 Government Circle in Greenville.

Health Department officials say there is no cost for eligible children for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Vaccines For Children (VFC) Program.

Officials also say that eligibility requirements include being younger than 19 years of age and meeting one of the following: Medicaid-eligible, Uninsured, Underinsured, or American Indian or Alaska Native. Medicaid, BCBS, and MedCost insurance will also be accepted. Upfront payment for Menquadfi and Tdap will be required if the child is also covered by other insurance carriers.

The health department says appointments will be required. Parents or guardians may call (252) 902-2449 to schedule.

Kindergarten immunizations will not be offered at these clinics, but appointments can be made for when they are available.

