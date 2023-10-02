Advertise With Us
Owner charged; dog rescued from flood waters by police officer up for adoption

A Greenville police officer rescues dog from flood waters.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a dog that was rescued from the Tropical Storm Ophelia flood waters has been charged by Greenville police.

Police shared a video of Officer Benjamin Schultz coming to the dog’s aid amid flood waters off Dunbrook Drive.

The small pit bull was tied to a fence and was inches from drowning.

A good Samaritan made the original call that led to the rescue and there is a happy ending.

The owner, who was charged with animal cruelty, surrendered the dog to Animal Protective Services.

“Benjamin”, as he has been affectionately named, is now up for adoption at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

Police say “Benjamin” has heartworms, so he will need an owner who is willing to give him the extra care he needs. The dog is estimated to be about a year old and his adoption fee is $135.

You can call the shelter for more information at 252-902-1725.

