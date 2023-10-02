The Ol’ Front Porch Music Festival shows off the best of Oriental

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mark your calendars for this one! It’s The Ol’ Front Porch Music Festival kicking off this weekend in Oriental on Friday, October 6, 2023 from 12-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 7, 2023 12-7:30 p.m.

The Ol' Front Porch Music Festival (WITN)

It’s a FREE festival that’s for the entire family, and the Festival Director Marjorie Durfek stopped by the WITN studio to tell our “ENC at THREE” viewers all about it.

View the full interview ABOVE for all the details!

Also check out the festival website for more: CLICK HERE!

The Ol' Front Porch Music Festival (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.