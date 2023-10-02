New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school has been ordered to forfeit its state football championship and be put on probation because ineligible players were allowed on the team.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association today ruled that New Bern High School must forfeit all games last year where the ineligible athletes dressed to play. That includes New Bern’s state championship game.

The NCHSAA also placed New Bern’s football program on probation for the 2023 season.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and know that members of our community are as well. We also recognize that this will have ramifications for many years to come. It is extremely important for our families and community to be aware that going forward we have put processes in place to monitor and confirm eligibility for our student-athletes so something of this magnitude never happens again. Craven County Schools remains committed to supporting our students, former students, and community. We ask for your patience and understanding during this challenging time and acknowledge that there may be many questions that cannot be answered due to laws regarding personnel and student confidentiality.”

