New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina high school has been ordered to forfeit its state football championship and be put on probation because ineligible players were allowed on the team.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association today ruled that New Bern High School must forfeit all games last year where the ineligible athletes dressed to play. That includes New Bern’s state championship game.

The NCHSAA also placed New Bern’s football program on probation for the 2023 season.

