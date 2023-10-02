Jones County Schools Superintendent set to retire

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) -Jones County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ben Thigpen announced his retirement at Monday’s board of education meeting effective January 1, 2024.

Dr. Thigpen has served Jones County as superintendent since January 2020.

Dr. Thigpen was an employee of Duplin County Schools for 30 years before becoming superintendent in Jones County.

His career began as an English teacher and coach at East Duplin High School. He later became a school administrator and was the principal of Chinquapin Elementary and East Duplin High School before spending ten years in Duplin County’s central office as a high curriculum director, county athletic director, and Assistant Superintendent.

“I would like to thank the Jones County Board of Education for their trust in me and for allowing me to lead Jones County Schools. Dr. Thigpen notes, “I am most proud of the team we have in place and the collaborative way we lead and work together to improve the outcomes for our students. We are thankful that we have built relationships with our community and parents as we have moved the district forward.”

Dr. Thigpen plans to continue his work with East Carolina University as an adjunct faculty member in the Pirate Leadership Academy. Dr. Thigpen also says he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Shelly, his children, and eight grandchildren and more time to enjoy golf and fishing.

