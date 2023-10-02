Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Jones County Schools Superintendent set to retire

Dr. Ben Thigpen
Dr. Ben Thigpen(Jones County Public Schools)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) -Jones County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ben Thigpen announced his retirement at Monday’s board of education meeting effective January 1, 2024.

Dr. Thigpen has served Jones County as superintendent since January 2020.

Dr. Thigpen was an employee of Duplin County Schools for 30 years before becoming superintendent in Jones County.

His career began as an English teacher and coach at East Duplin High School. He later became a school administrator and was the principal of Chinquapin Elementary and East Duplin High School before spending ten years in Duplin County’s central office as a high curriculum director, county athletic director, and Assistant Superintendent.

“I would like to thank the Jones County Board of Education for their trust in me and for allowing me to lead Jones County Schools. Dr. Thigpen notes, “I am most proud of the team we have in place and the collaborative way we lead and work together to improve the outcomes for our students. We are thankful that we have built relationships with our community and parents as we have moved the district forward.”

Dr. Thigpen plans to continue his work with East Carolina University as an adjunct faculty member in the Pirate Leadership Academy. Dr. Thigpen also says he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Shelly, his children, and eight grandchildren and more time to enjoy golf and fishing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlien Berry
Pre-K teacher killed in Winterville vehicle accident
Marshall Williford, Jr.
Edenton man arrested on decades-old child sex charges commits suicide
Caldwell, Godley, & Collins
Three busted after meth raid in Beaufort County
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Field of Heroes honors residents in Greenville
Field of Heroes pays tribute to Greenville residents

Latest News

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's harshest critics, answers...
Rep. Matt Gaetz files resolution to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine is here to stay for a few days
New Bern wins state football championship
New Bern H.S. ordered to forfeit state championship, placed on probation for this football season