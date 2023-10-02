Humane Society of Eastern Carolina hosts 23rd Annual Canine Crawl

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Attend the 23rd Annual Canine Crawl to support the animals of the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Greenville Town Common on Sunday, October 22nd. The Canine Crawl is free and open to the public and will have music, games, and a vendor village.

For more information, visit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s website here.

