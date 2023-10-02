Historical Society hosts 33rd annual Ghostwalk based on the 1920s

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society will host the 33rd annual Ghostwalk event on what happened in New Bern during the lively Roaring ‘20s.

The event will be Oct. 19-21 from 6:00-9:30 p.m. each night and will be family-friendly. Guides will tell stories of New Bern’s past while actors act out key scenes and historical figures.

The Historical Society says tickets for the Ghostwalk are good for all three nights and are available through the Historical Society website, by calling 252-638-8558, or at the Historical Society office.

Adult advance tickets are $20 through Oct. 19 and $23 the days of the event. There is a special $15 price for active-duty military, students and Historical Society members. Children under 12 are $5, children under 3 are free. Your ticket is your Ghostwalk map.

For more information, call (252)638-8558 or click here.

