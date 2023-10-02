Advertise With Us
HELP ME, N.C.: ENC AT THREE chats dog sitting tips, beaches and ENC travel!

By Natalie Parsons
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “HELP ME, N.C.”

Just so you know, the “N.C.” does NOT stand for North Carolina but instead “Natalie and Charlie.” Clever right? :)

It’s a segment where YOU the viewer get to ask the questions and WE answer them!

View the segment ABOVE to see if your questions made it to air...

MASSIVE SHOUT OUTS to: Kimberly Duresky, William Allen and Laurn B Richrdsn for this week’s questions!

If you want to ask a question next week, follow WITN’s Natalie Parsons Facebook page and keep a watchful eye out as to when submissions are OPEN.

(Hint hint: Starting on Sunday.)

