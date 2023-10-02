Heaven in jail after Snow Hill church break-in

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager with the first name of Heaven is in jail after police said he broke into a church.

Snow Hill police have charged Heaven Elliot with breaking and entering a place of worship, as well as other theft charges.

The 18-year-old is suspected of breaking into the St. James AME Zion Church on West Harper Street last Monday.

Police said the church was forcefully broken into with tithes and offerings stolen.

With the help of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office ID Section, they were able to arrest Elliot for the crime.

Elliot remains in the Greene County jail on a $40,000 secured bond.

