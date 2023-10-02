Edenton man arrested on decades-old child sex charges commits suicide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Edenton man arrested for multiple sex crimes has committed suicide, according to an Eastern Carolina police chief.

Edenton Police Chief Henry King said 68-year-old Marshall Williford took his own life. King said more details would be released this morning.

According to The State Bureau of Investigation, the Edenton man was arrested on Friday, September 29th at his home and charged with several crimes including rape and indecent liberties.

Agents said that they were contacted in May by the Windsor Police Department and asked to help them with a rape that had been reported that allegedly happened several decades ago.

Agents said the investigation showed that there are actually multiple victims of the alleged rapes that they say happened across a span of 10 years between 1978 and 1988.

Agents said the victims ranged between 5 and 14 years old when the alleged rapes happened.

According to agents, Williford has been charged with four counts of first-degree kidnapping, four counts of indecent liberties with children, one count of second-degree rape, and one count of statutory sex offenses.

Williford was given a $900,000 secured bond on Friday. Chief King says it’s his understanding that Williford posted bond.

